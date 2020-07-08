StockMarketWire.com - Mining groups Red Rock Resources and Power Metal said they were progressing technical study work at their Australian joint venture.
OreTeck Mining Solutions of Melbourne was currently finalising a geological review and exploration strategy, while Caracle Creek Chile had been appointed to produce a technical report.
The venture had also set up a technical advisory board that included Victoria-based geologists.
At 2:43pm:
[LON:POW] share price was 0p at 0.6p
[LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.34p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
