StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceuticals company Dechra Pharmaceuticals reported a rise in revenue led by 'good' market penetration of its core portfolio.
For the financial year ended 30 June 2020, revenue increased by about 7% at constant and actual exchange rates.
Revenue growth in its European and North America pharmaceuticals businesses was up about 8% and 5% respectively.
'In both the European Pharmaceuticals and North American Pharmaceuticals Segments, trading performance is in line with our previously published outlook (update 3 June) where we expected the final quarter to soften following our record March performance, with some subsequent US wholesaler inventory unwinds, and some weakness continuing in key European markets, especially the UK,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
