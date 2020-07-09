StockMarketWire.com - Shared office group Workspace has reported like-for-like occupancy fell by 3% to 90% in the first quarter ending 30 June, and has warned of 'continued pressure' on occupancy levels in the short term.
In its first quarter business update for the period ending 30 June 2020, the company said that customer demand improved through the period, with enquiries in June at 765, up from 272 in April, compared to a monthly average of 1,060 enquiries in the first quarter last year.
Workspace said that a 50% rent reduction offered to business centre customers from the start of the lockdown period in late March ended at end of June 2020 and that it gave rent reductions to around 80% of customers by rent in the first quarter, which represents a reduction in rent of £16m.
To date, the company has collected some 75% of rent due for the first quarter.
The group reported that cash collection in the second quarter, comprising quarterly rents and the monthly rents due for July, is currently at 65%, slightly down on the 80% at the equivalent time last year.
Workspace said that customers are 'slowly returning' to its business centres, with activity now at around 15% of usual levels.
Chief executive Graham Clemett said activity in the first quarter had been 'significantly impacted' by the lockdown.
Clemett added: 'As our existing customers review their space requirements, we have seen like-for-like occupancy fall by 3% to 90% in the quarter and we expect to see continued pressure on occupancy levels in the short-term. 'However, we are encouraged by the early signs of a recovery in business confidence, with improving levels of enquiries, viewings and lettings.'
At 8:39am: [LON:WKP] Workspace Group PLC share price was -8.25p at 618.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: