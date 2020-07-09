StockMarketWire.com - Cloud software company IMImobile reported a rise in profit in the first quarter as the acquisition of 3Cinteractive boosted performance.
For the period 1 April 2020 through 30 June 2020, gross profit grew over 30% year-on-year
'Volumes and activity levels in the group's core sectors including banking, mobile operators and logistics have counteracted the sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic, notably Healthcare, SMB and Retail,' the company said.
Encouragingly, the company was now seeing a steady recovery in these impacted sectors since late May, Imimobile said.
'The results of the first quarter, together with a good visibility of earnings, underpins the company's confidence in achieving good year-on-year gross profit growth, including organic growth in the cloud communications products business, in the full year to 31 March 2021,' it added.
At 9:13am: [LON:IMO] Imimobile PLC share price was +20p at 315p
