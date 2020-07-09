StockMarketWire.com - Oesophageal Doppler monitoring company Deltex Medical reported a fall in first-half revenue, but said pent-up demand should boost activity in the second half of the year.
For the half-year ended 30 June, 2020, revenue fell to £1.2m from £2.0m on-year.
In an effort to conserve its cash resources, the company started to furlough employees from May and had reduced substantially its cash outflows.
Cash at hand on 30 June, was £0.6m, unchanged on-year.
'Based on market feedback from the UK and the USA as well as via discussions with its international distributors, the group believes that the pent up demand for elective procedures should result in a rebound in activity levels in the second half,' the company said.
