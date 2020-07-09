StockMarketWire.com - Battery technology company Ilika reported wider losses on lower turnover and increased costs.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £3.3m from £2.67m on-year as turnover fell to £2.8m from £2.6m.
Administrative costs for the year increased to £4.4m from £3.6m in 2019, driven by the 'additional depreciation of property, plant and equipment of £0.7m as a result of the extensive capital expenditure to fit out the Romsey premises which began in early 2019,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'strongly positioned to take advantage of growing demand for solid state battery solutions.'
'The shift to the make and sell model and the ability to intensify commercial scale up of Stereax added to further progress with Goliath are expected to deliver significant revenue growth opportunities,' it added.
At 9:59am: [LON:IKA] Ilika share price was 0p at 61p
