StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Page has seen group gross profit fall 47.6% in the second quarter to 30 June 2020 led by declines in gross profit in the UK and the Americas.
In the UK, gross profit declined by 61.5% in the quarter as growth slowed to -60% in April and remained 'broadly flat' throughout the quarter.
The company said COVID-19 had a similar impact on both Michael Page and Page Personnel, with a decline of 60% and 65% respectively.
Overall for the quarter, permanent recruitment was down 74% with temporary down 32% in the UK.
In its second quarter update, Page reported that in the Americas, gross profit was 55% lower, as gross profit in the US fell 49% during the quarter, with trading conditions 'particularly tough' in its largest discipline, property and construction.
In Latin America, Page said 'conditions deteriorated sharply', with gross profit down 63% in the period.
The company confirmed that following the fall in headcount of 132 in the first quarter, it fell a further 255 in April as previously forecasted, and then a further 326 in May and June combined, while its fee earner headcount fell by 531 in the second quarter, mainly in the UK and the Americas.
Page said it had a strong cash position, with £156m of net cash at the end of June.
It received approval for the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Finance Facility, with a maximum facility of £300m.
Chief executive Steve Ingham said: 'Having weathered a particularly challenging Q2, we now look forward to driving improved activity and gross profit through the second half.'
At 10:02am: [LON:PAGE] Pagegroup PLC share price was +4.1p at 383.3p
