StockMarketWire.com - Workforce solutions group Cpl Resources said it expected to report performance in line with market expectations, though added that Covid-19 disruptions would continue through fiscal 2021.
Given the group's 'strong performance in the first nine months of the financial year, together with cost initiatives adopted in response to Covid-19, adjusted pre-tax profit for the full year to 30 June 2020 was expected to be broadly in-line with market expectations,' the company said.
The momentum seen in the six months through the 31 December 2019, had continued into the second half of the financial year until March 2020, at which time the group started to experience the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company added.
'Current market conditions continue to be impacted by the economic slowdown associated with Covid-19. That impact is expected to continue through fiscal 2021,' CPL said.
At 10:03am: [LON:CPS] CPL Resources PLC share price was -7.5p at 660p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
