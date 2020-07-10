Interim Result
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
17/07/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)
Final Result
13/07/2020 Rua Life Sciences Plc (RUA)
14/07/2020 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
14/07/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)
14/07/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
14/07/2020 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
16/07/2020 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
16/07/2020 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
AGM / EGM
13/07/2020 Mind Gym PLC (MIND)
13/07/2020 Starcom PLC (STAR)
14/07/2020 Filta Group Holdings PLC (FLTA)
14/07/2020 Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (GWMO)
14/07/2020 Bluerock Diamonds PLC (BRD)
15/07/2020 Danakali Limited (DNK)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
16/07/2020 Oracle Power PLC (ORCP)
16/07/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
16/07/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
16/07/2020 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
16/07/2020 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
16/07/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
16/07/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
16/07/2020 Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing (BGLF)
17/07/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)
Ex-Dividend
14/07/2020 Abbott Laboratories Abbott Laboratories Ord Shs (0Q15)
14/07/2020 Oracle Corp Oracle Ord Shs (0R1Z)
15/07/2020 PJSC Gazprom (OGZD)
15/07/2020 Skipton Building Society Int Bearing Shares (SKIP)
15/07/2020 Leeds Building Society (LBS)
15/07/2020 Gazprom Oao (81JK)
16/07/2020 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
16/07/2020 Unicorn Aim Vct Plc (UAV)
16/07/2020 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc Venture Ord 1p (TPON)
16/07/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/07/2020 Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH)
16/07/2020 Character Group PLC (CCT)
16/07/2020 Anpario PLC (ANP)
16/07/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
17/07/2020 Surgutneftega PJSC (SGGD)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com