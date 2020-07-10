StockMarketWire.com - Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group said it had accessed £50m of debt funding via the UK government's Covid-19 support scheme, supported by its bank Lloyds.
The company said that, having access to the scheme, it had also been able to extend the term of its current revolving credit facility by six months to June 2022.
It had also received a covenant waiver for December 2020 with covenants next tested at the end of June 2021, and educed its commitments under the facility by £40m.
All up, Restaurant Group said it had added an additional £10m to its overall committed debt facilities.
The company said it had commenced a phased reopening of its restaurants and pubs for eat-in trade in line with government guidance.
The company's estate would comprise around 400 outlets following a restructure that involved closing Frankie and Benny's restaurants.
It was aiming to have 25% of the total estate operational by the end of July, 60% by the end of August and 90% by the end of September.
The remaining 10% of the estate was not expected to open this calendar year reflecting locations where footfall were anticipated to remain considerably weak -- primarily in some airport locations.
Restaurant Group said it would next update the market at its interim results on 6 October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
