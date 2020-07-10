StockMarketWire.com - Cannabidiol and medical cannabis company Sativa said it had achieved record revenues in June, partly thanks to higher hand sanitiser sales.
Businesses such as restaurants, airlines and hotels groups had taken on sanitisers to protect customers and staff.
'Through our corporate customers we have achieved very strong hand sanitiser sales to complement our existing CBD sales, which has resulted in a record month for the group,' chief executive Henry Lees-Buckley said.
'We're very pleased to reach this milestone during these difficult retail trading conditions.'
