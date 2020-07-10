FTSE 100 Barclays 116.85 +4.37% Whitbread 2256.00 +4.25% Evraz 299.35 +3.87% Bunzl 2211.00 +3.75% Melrose Industries 117.48 +3.37% Hargreaves Lansdown 1527.50 -2.64% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2096.00 -2.15% British American Tobacco 2887.50 -1.11% Smith (Ds) 268.25 -1.09% Glaxosmithkline 1575.40 -1.09% FTSE 250 Petropavlovsk 28.43 +9.14% Mitchells & Butlers 164.00 +8.90% Network International Holdings 456.80 +7.23% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1140.00 +7.04% Apax Global Alpha Limited 148.70 +5.91% Hastings Group Holdings 177.30 -6.24% Energean 472.00 -5.22% Hammerson 73.97 -4.92% Tbc Bank Group 879.00 -1.90% Micro Focus International 329.30 -1.70% FTSE 350 Petropavlovsk 28.43 +9.14% Mitchells & Butlers 164.00 +8.90% Network International Holdings 456.80 +7.23% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1140.00 +7.04% Apax Global Alpha Limited 148.70 +5.91% Hastings Group Holdings 177.30 -6.24% Energean 472.00 -5.22% Hammerson 73.97 -4.92% Hargreaves Lansdown 1527.50 -2.64% Hikma Pharmaceuticals 2096.00 -2.15% AIM Trafalgar New Homes 0.20 +69.57% Eurasia Mining 17.25 +34.77% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +28.57% ECR Minerals 1.65 +26.92% SRT Marine Systems 36.25 +22.88% Genedrive 82.00 -20.00% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% InnovaDerma 62.50 -14.38% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.63 -12.53% Kibo Mining 0.19 -11.63% Overall Market Trafalgar New Homes 0.20 +69.57% Eurasia Mining 17.25 +34.77% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +28.57% ECR Minerals 1.65 +26.92% SRT Marine Systems 36.25 +22.88% Genedrive 82.00 -20.00% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.23 -18.18% Worldsec 1.25 -16.67% InnovaDerma 62.50 -14.38% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.63 -12.53%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -