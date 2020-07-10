StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Barclays                                 116.85       +4.37%
Whitbread                               2256.00       +4.25%
Evraz                                    299.35       +3.87%
Bunzl                                   2211.00       +3.75%
Melrose Industries                       117.48       +3.37%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1527.50       -2.64%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals                   2096.00       -2.15%
British American Tobacco                2887.50       -1.11%
Smith (Ds)                               268.25       -1.09%
Glaxosmithkline                         1575.40       -1.09%

FTSE 250
Petropavlovsk                             28.43       +9.14%
Mitchells & Butlers                      164.00       +8.90%
Network International Holdings           456.80       +7.23%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1140.00       +7.04%
Apax Global Alpha Limited                148.70       +5.91%
Hastings Group Holdings                  177.30       -6.24%
Energean                                 472.00       -5.22%
Hammerson                                 73.97       -4.92%
Tbc Bank Group                           879.00       -1.90%
Micro Focus International                329.30       -1.70%

FTSE 350
AIM
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.20      +69.57%
Eurasia Mining                            17.25      +34.77%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.14      +28.57%
ECR Minerals                               1.65      +26.92%
SRT Marine Systems                        36.25      +22.88%
Genedrive                                 82.00      -20.00%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.23      -18.18%
InnovaDerma                               62.50      -14.38%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.63      -12.53%
Kibo Mining                                0.19      -11.63%

Overall Market
