StockMarketWire.com - Vodafone said its Vodafone Hutchison Australia venture had completed a merger with TPG Telecom.
The full integrated telecom company had been admitted to the Australian Securities Exchange and would trade under the name TPG Telecom.
Vodafone and Hutchison Telecommunications each owned an economic interest of 25.05% in the merged entity, with TPG shareholders owning the remaining 49.9%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
