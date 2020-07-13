StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials developer Nanoco said it had signed up a US litigation financing specialist as it pursues a patent infringement lawsuit against various Samsung entities.
The company said it had signed a litigation funding agreement with a 'very large' specialist with experience in financing technology-based IP patent litigation matters.
The lawsuit, filed in the District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, claimed infringement of a number of Nanoco's U.S. patents related to the synthesis and resin capabilities for quantum dots.
'The board is confident in the strength of Nanoco's IP portfolio and the suit against Samsung,' Nanoco said.
'Damages models indicate that the group will retain the majority of any financial award or settlement and the group's relative and absolute share of any award will increase with the size of the overall award.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
