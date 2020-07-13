StockMarketWire.com - Paris-based diagnostics group Novacyt said it would post a large rise in first-half revenue following the launch of a test kit for Covid-19.
Revenue for the six months through June was seen rising to €72.4m (£63.3m), up from €7.2m (£6.3m) on-year, with 91% of revenue accounted for in the second quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected at €45m (£41m).
'This follows the successful launch of one of the world's first molecular tests for Covid-19, which the company rapidly developed and launched in January 2020,' Novacyt said.
The company said demand for its Covid-19 test remained strong, with June sales of €25.4m showing the sixth consecutive month of growth.
Certain contracts for the supply of the test had also been extended into the second half of the year and in some cases into 2021.
'Given the visibility of orders, extended contracts and the launch of new Covid-19 related products, the company anticipates revenue for the second half of the year to be greater than the first half of the year and margins to be at least at a similar level,' Novacyt said.
'As a result, there is expected to be greater cash generation in the second half of the year and the company is reviewing its capital allocation policy to enhance and accelerate long-term value creation through its three-pillar strategy of organic, R&D and acquisitive growth.'
At 8:15am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +20p at 287.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
