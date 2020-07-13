StockMarketWire.com - Online trading platform CMC Markets said it had appointed Brendan Foxen as chief technology officer.
Foxen was previously CTO of Contino, a digital transformation consultancy that specialised in transforming enterprises to accelerate delivery, impact and growth.
'Creating the additional role of CTO will ensure CMC's technology remains at the forefront of the sector,' the company said.
At 8:38am: [LON:CMCX] CMC Markets Plc share price was -4.25p at 323.75p
