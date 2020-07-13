StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property acquirer Frontier IP said its portfolio company Pulsiv Solar was in talks to raise further funds, which if completed would be a 'significant premium' to the current book value.
Pulsiv Solar, in which Frontier IP held an 18.9% stake, also announced that it was presently in discussions with investors to raise further funding which, if completed, would be at a 'significant' premium to the current book value at which it is held by the group.
It was expected that any increase in the company's book value would be reflected in the group's results to 30 June 2020.
This potential fundraising had been launched following successful demonstrations of the company's technology for use in a wide range of industrial applications.
At 9:52am: [LON:FIPP] Frontier IP Group PLC share price was +2.5p at 62.5p
