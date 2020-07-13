StockMarketWire.com - Mineral explorer Altona Energy said it had appointed two consultants as it switches its focus to rare earth elements.
The appointments had been made to assist with the acquisition of Akatswiri Rare Earth and also in consideration of further possible investments in similar projects in Africa.
'The board, taking note of the historic failings of Altona, is cognisant that to provide the best opportunity for success in developing highly technical mining projects, it needs to work closely, from day one, with a team of qualified advisers,' the company said.
The two appointments were consultant metallurgist Gavin Beer and consultant geologist Cedric Simonet.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
