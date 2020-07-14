StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical company Halma warned it expected lower profit for the fiscal 2021, with performance more weighted toward the second half, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The timing and profile of a recovery remained uncertain, the company said, while estimating that adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through March 2021 would be 5%-to-10% below 2020.
The increased second-half weighting was attributed to the costs of employee support programmes in the second quarter.
Halma's downbeat guidance came it reported higher profit for fiscal 2020.
For the 12 months to 31 March 2020, adjusted pre-tax profit increased 9% to £267m as revenue rose 11% to £1.3bn.
The company declared a total dividend of 16.50p per share, up 5% on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
