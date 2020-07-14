StockMarketWire.com - Delivery solutions provider DX said it expected annual performance to meet market forecasts as revenue was just 3% below forecasts provided in May.
The company said it expected that revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the full year would be in line with current market forecasts of £326.7m.
The update came as performance in its freight and express divisions continued to improve since the previous update on 28 May.
'Volumes are continuing to rise, supported by strong levels of customer service. Both divisions are experiencing a business mix slightly more weighted to B2C than previously anticipated,' it added.
