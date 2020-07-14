StockMarketWire.com - Software company Elecosoft reported that first-half profit rose by nearly a quarter as revenue 'held up well' amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit increased by 23% on-year and revenues fell 4%.
'Elecosoft continued to perform well in the first half of 2020; and we will concentrate on increasing sales, improving our recurring income, and generating positive cash flow in the second half,' the company said.
At 9:17am: [LON:ELCO] Elecosoft PLC share price was +0.5p at 78p
