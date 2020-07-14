StockMarketWire.com - West Africa focused agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said infrastructure equipment required for the construction of a cashew nut processing project in Ivory Coast had been delivered to the project site in Tiebissou.
Installation of the equipment was due to commence shortly.
In tandem, the next phase in the development would involve the construction of a 10,000 tonnes a year mill that would process raw cashew nuts grown by local smallholders in the region.
The first shipment of milling equipment was currently being transported from Italy and expected to arrive at the port of Abidjan in the next few weeks.
A remaining three shipments of milling equipment were expected to be delivered in the coming months.
Dekel Agri-Vision said the mill remained on course to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2021, at which point Tiebissou would become Dekel's second producing project, alongside its established palm oil operation in Ayenouan.
