StockMarketWire.com - Eye-wear frame manufacturer Inspecs said it had completed the acquisition of the manufacturing operations of lens maker Norville from administrator BDO for £2.4m.
The acquisition included £1.2m of freehold property for Norville's Gloucester site and the remainder for stock, plant, intellectual property and contracts.
'With Savile Row (Algha) and Norville, we have combined the two oldest and most respected British optical brands - frame maker with lens maker,' chief executive Robin Totterman said.
'With Inspecs' global frame manufacturing, marketing and sale capabilities, we are continuing to grow our vertically integrated business model.'
At 1:44pm: [LON:SPEC] share price was +10p at 205p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
