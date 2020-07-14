StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based business developer IP Group said it had sold shares in fuel cell company Ceres Power for £52.4m.
The shares were sold at 585p each and upped IP's total proceeds from Ceres to date to £125.9m, which represented a multiple of seven times cost.
'This transaction places the group in an even stronger, liquid financial position, that will enable it to continue to navigate the uncertainty presented by the current environment and provide flexibility to the group as new investment opportunities arise' IP said.
'The group will review the use of proceeds in line with its capital allocation policy.'
At 2:41pm: [LON:IPO] Ip Group PLC share price was +1.45p at 66.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
