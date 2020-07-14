StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Beowulf said drilling at the Kallak iron ore project in Sweden scheduled for autumn had been postponed due to Covid-19.
Operations would begin once resources could be fully mobilised and deployed safely, the company said.
'A recent increase in Covid-19 cases in the region and continuing movement restrictions mean, at this time, it is impossible to commit to the drilling programme at Kallak with any certainty,' chief executive Kurt Budge said.
'While disappointing not to be pushing ahead and exploring for additional iron ore resource at Kallak South, it is the right action to take.'
At 2:59pm: [LON:BEM] Beowulf Mining PLC share price was -0.25p at 4.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
