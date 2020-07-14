StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Bt Group                                 115.78       +4.21%
Imperial Brands                         1444.00       +2.63%
BP                                       303.23       +2.22%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1244.40       +2.18%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1306.90       +2.17%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       894.50       -6.73%
Halma                                   2169.50       -5.30%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1536.25       -4.34%
Jd Sports Fashion                        618.00       -4.28%
Avast                                    555.50       -3.98%

FTSE 250
Just Group                                51.55       +6.33%
National Express Group                   169.85       +4.39%
Direct Line Insurance Group              292.70       +3.39%
Royal Mail                               176.38       +2.70%
Computacenter                           1675.50       +2.10%
Ao World                                 145.80      -11.10%
Frasers Group                            283.80       -8.10%
Oxford Instruments                      1230.00       -8.07%
Meggitt                                  298.75       -6.23%
Cineworld Group                           53.26       -5.90%

FTSE 350
Just Group                                51.55       +6.33%
National Express Group                   169.85       +4.39%
Bt Group                                 115.78       +4.21%
Direct Line Insurance Group              292.70       +3.39%
Royal Mail                               176.38       +2.70%
Ao World                                 145.80      -11.10%
Frasers Group                            283.80       -8.10%
Oxford Instruments                      1230.00       -8.07%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust       894.50       -6.73%
Meggitt                                  298.75       -6.23%

AIM
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           2.90      +34.88%
China New Energy                           9.25      +20.13%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.75      +17.19%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.21      +16.22%
Immedia Group                             11.50      +15.00%
Origo Partners                             0.12      -28.57%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.75      -26.83%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.65      -18.89%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.35      -17.65%
Quadrise Fuels International               1.67      -17.33%

Overall Market
Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di           2.90      +34.88%
China New Energy                           9.25      +20.13%
Haydale Graphene Industries                3.75      +17.19%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.21      +16.22%
Immedia Group                             11.50      +15.00%
MITIE Group                               48.20      -43.09%
Origo Partners                             0.12      -28.57%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.75      -26.83%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               3.65      -18.89%
Anglo African Oil  Gas  Ord 5p             0.35      -17.65%