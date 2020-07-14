FTSE 100 Bt Group 115.78 +4.21% Imperial Brands 1444.00 +2.63% BP 303.23 +2.22% Royal Dutch Shell 1244.40 +2.18% Royal Dutch Shell 1306.90 +2.17% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 894.50 -6.73% Halma 2169.50 -5.30% Hargreaves Lansdown 1536.25 -4.34% Jd Sports Fashion 618.00 -4.28% Avast 555.50 -3.98% FTSE 250 Just Group 51.55 +6.33% National Express Group 169.85 +4.39% Direct Line Insurance Group 292.70 +3.39% Royal Mail 176.38 +2.70% Computacenter 1675.50 +2.10% Ao World 145.80 -11.10% Frasers Group 283.80 -8.10% Oxford Instruments 1230.00 -8.07% Meggitt 298.75 -6.23% Cineworld Group 53.26 -5.90% FTSE 350 Just Group 51.55 +6.33% National Express Group 169.85 +4.39% Bt Group 115.78 +4.21% Direct Line Insurance Group 292.70 +3.39% Royal Mail 176.38 +2.70% Ao World 145.80 -11.10% Frasers Group 283.80 -8.10% Oxford Instruments 1230.00 -8.07% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 894.50 -6.73% Meggitt 298.75 -6.23% AIM Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 2.90 +34.88% China New Energy 9.25 +20.13% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.75 +17.19% Trafalgar New Homes 0.21 +16.22% Immedia Group 11.50 +15.00% Origo Partners 0.12 -28.57% Upland Resources Limited 0.75 -26.83% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.65 -18.89% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 -17.65% Quadrise Fuels International 1.67 -17.33% Overall Market Arc Minerals Limited Ords Npv Di 2.90 +34.88% China New Energy 9.25 +20.13% Haydale Graphene Industries 3.75 +17.19% Trafalgar New Homes 0.21 +16.22% Immedia Group 11.50 +15.00% MITIE Group 48.20 -43.09% Origo Partners 0.12 -28.57% Upland Resources Limited 0.75 -26.83% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 3.65 -18.89% Anglo African Oil Gas Ord 5p 0.35 -17.65%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
