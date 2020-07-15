UK
16/07/2020 07:00 Average Earnings Index 3m/y
16/07/2020 07:00 Claimant Count Change
16/07/2020 07:00 Unemployment Rate
16/07/2020 09:30 BOE Credit Conditions Survey
17/07/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
20/07/2020 00:01 Rightmove HPI m/m
21/07/2020 07:00 Public Sector Net Borrowing
22/07/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
23/07/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/07/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
23/07/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
23/07/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
US
16/07/2020 13:30 Retail Sales m/m
16/07/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
16/07/2020 13:30 Core Retail Sales m/m
16/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
16/07/2020 15:00 Business Inventories m/m
16/07/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
16/07/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
17/07/2020 13:30 Building Permits
17/07/2020 13:30 Housing Starts
17/07/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment
17/07/2020 15:00 Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations
22/07/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
22/07/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
23/07/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
23/07/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/07/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/07/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
EU
16/07/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m
16/07/2020 09:00 Italian Trade Balance
16/07/2020 10:00 Trade Balance
16/07/2020 12:45 Main Refinancing Rate
16/07/2020 12:45 Monetary Policy Statement
16/07/2020 13:30 ECB Press Conference
17/07/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
17/07/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
20/07/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
20/07/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
20/07/2020 09:00 Current Account
22/07/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
23/07/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
23/07/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
23/07/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
23/07/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/07/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/07/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
23/07/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
23/07/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
23/07/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
JP
16/07/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production m/m
17/07/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
20/07/2020 00:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
20/07/2020 00:50 Trade Balance
20/07/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
21/07/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
22/07/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
22/07/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
