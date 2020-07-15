StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     269.75       +4.47%
International Consolidated Airlines      215.10       +3.86%
3I Group                                 862.80       +3.80%
Melrose Industries                       120.13       +3.20%
Intertek Group                          5482.00       +3.16%
Burberry Group                          1493.25       -4.13%
Sainsbury (J)                            195.58       -1.27%
Imperial Brands                         1426.00       -1.14%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               185.18       -0.81%
Land Securities Group                    552.00       -0.65%

FTSE 250
Chemring Group                           255.00       +5.59%
Ao World                                 148.10       +5.04%
William Hill                             118.30       +4.32%
Ti Fluid Systems                         184.30       +4.12%
Tui AG                                   368.90       +3.54%
Dixons Carphone                           82.08       -5.11%
Capital & Counties Properties            143.65       -2.28%
Safestore Holdings                       733.00       -1.87%
Sanne Group                              605.00       -1.79%
Tbc Bank Group                           864.50       -1.76%

FTSE 350
Chemring Group                           255.00       +5.59%
Ao World                                 148.10       +5.04%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     269.75       +4.47%
William Hill                             118.30       +4.32%
Ti Fluid Systems                         184.30       +4.12%
Dixons Carphone                           82.08       -5.11%
Burberry Group                          1493.25       -4.13%
Capital & Counties Properties            143.65       -2.28%
Safestore Holdings                       733.00       -1.87%
Sanne Group                              605.00       -1.79%

AIM
Quadrise Fuels International               2.13      +20.00%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.26      +13.04%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.29      +11.54%
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.47      +10.71%
Allergy Therapeutics                      15.50      +10.71%
Active Energy Group                        0.72      -14.71%
Hydrogen Group                            28.50       -9.52%
Bezant Resources                           0.11       -8.33%
TomCo Energy                               0.57       -8.00%
Lekoil                                     2.58       -7.86%

Overall Market
Quadrise Fuels International               2.13      +20.00%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.26      +13.04%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.29      +11.54%
Eqtec  Ord Eur0.001                        0.47      +10.71%
Allergy Therapeutics                      15.50      +10.71%
Active Energy Group                        0.72      -14.71%
Hydrogen Group                            28.50       -9.52%
Air Partner                               89.50       -8.49%
Bezant Resources                           0.11       -8.33%
TomCo Energy                               0.57       -8.00%