FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 269.75 +4.47% International Consolidated Airlines 215.10 +3.86% 3I Group 862.80 +3.80% Melrose Industries 120.13 +3.20% Intertek Group 5482.00 +3.16% Burberry Group 1493.25 -4.13% Sainsbury (J) 195.58 -1.27% Imperial Brands 1426.00 -1.14% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 185.18 -0.81% Land Securities Group 552.00 -0.65% FTSE 250 Chemring Group 255.00 +5.59% Ao World 148.10 +5.04% William Hill 118.30 +4.32% Ti Fluid Systems 184.30 +4.12% Tui AG 368.90 +3.54% Dixons Carphone 82.08 -5.11% Capital & Counties Properties 143.65 -2.28% Safestore Holdings 733.00 -1.87% Sanne Group 605.00 -1.79% Tbc Bank Group 864.50 -1.76% FTSE 350 Chemring Group 255.00 +5.59% Ao World 148.10 +5.04% Rolls-Royce Holdings 269.75 +4.47% William Hill 118.30 +4.32% Ti Fluid Systems 184.30 +4.12% Dixons Carphone 82.08 -5.11% Burberry Group 1493.25 -4.13% Capital & Counties Properties 143.65 -2.28% Safestore Holdings 733.00 -1.87% Sanne Group 605.00 -1.79% AIM Quadrise Fuels International 2.13 +20.00% Trafalgar New Homes 0.26 +13.04% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.29 +11.54% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.47 +10.71% Allergy Therapeutics 15.50 +10.71% Active Energy Group 0.72 -14.71% Hydrogen Group 28.50 -9.52% Bezant Resources 0.11 -8.33% TomCo Energy 0.57 -8.00% Lekoil 2.58 -7.86% Overall Market Quadrise Fuels International 2.13 +20.00% Trafalgar New Homes 0.26 +13.04% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.29 +11.54% Eqtec Ord Eur0.001 0.47 +10.71% Allergy Therapeutics 15.50 +10.71% Active Energy Group 0.72 -14.71% Hydrogen Group 28.50 -9.52% Air Partner 89.50 -8.49% Bezant Resources 0.11 -8.33% TomCo Energy 0.57 -8.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -