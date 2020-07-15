StockMarketWire.com - Bakery manufacturer Finsbury Food reported a fall in revenue as the pandemic hurt performance in the second half of the year.
Revenues for the year fell to £306.3m from £315.3m on-year.
Revenue in the group's core division, UK Bakery, decreased 2.6% and in the group's overseas division decreased 4.9%.
Following a strong first-half performance, which saw group revenues grow 4.7% to £159.4m, performance in the second half was impacted by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, with sales down 9.8% to £146.9m, the company said.
Sales through April, May and June were down 24%, 19% and 15% on last year respectively.
'Demand patterns in the months ahead remain uncertain, particularly in the foodservice channel and the ongoing Brexit uncertainty and we therefore remain unable to provide market guidance at this time,' the company said.
'However, barring a significant return to lockdown, the group anticipates a gradual recovery as consumers readjust shopping and consumption behaviours both in and out of home,' it added.
