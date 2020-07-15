StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange payments group Alpha FX reported higher first-half revenue after attracting new clients despite the 'challenging' coronavirus-led backdrop.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2020, revenue increased 16% to £18.0m on-year.
Average revenue per client continued to increase and the group saw a net increase of 28 clients to 671.
'As expected, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the FX sector for corporates, with many delaying or reducing FX activities until they have a clearer outlook on trading,' the company said.
'We remain cautiously optimistic for the year ahead as we remain focused on making the most of the market opportunities that exist,' it added.
At 9:54am: [LON:AFX] Alpha Fx Group PLC share price was +60p at 750p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
