StockMarketWire.com - Brain health assessor Cambridge Cognition said it had joined an effort to investigate the utility of wearables and mobile phones to measure stress recovery in US frontline healthcare workers caring for Covid-19 sufferers.
The work was being performed in a collaboration with 4YouandMe and The Center for International Emergency Medical Services.
A virtual study, it would take place over six-to-12 months with up to 500 participants.
The project was being charity funded and Cambridge Cognition was supporting it by providing the digital cognitive assessments.
At 1:34pm: [LON:COG] Cambridge Cognition Holdings share price was -1p at 40p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
