StockMarketWire.com - Azerbaijan-focused Anglo Asian Mining said its output fell in the second quarter, though it stuck to its full-year guidance on the expectation that output would improve in the coming months.
Production for the six months through June fell to 14,301 gold equivalent ounces, down from 19,618 ounces on-year.
Gold production slipped due to a lower grade of ore being processed from the Gedabek open pit and less ore mined from the Gadir underground mine.
Covid-19 restrictions had some impact on efficiency at Gedabek, the company added.
Output guidance for the full year was reaffirmed at 75,000-to-80,000 gold equivalent ounces, and revenue guidance at over $100m, at current metal prices.
Anglo Asian Mining said various measures were being taken to increase production in the second half.
These included the opening of a new portal with a decline to allow mining of high-grade ore beneath the Gedabek open pit starting in the fourth quarter.
Previously heap-leached ore with high residual gold grades was also being recovered from old heaps and reprocessed by agitation leaching.
At 2:33pm: [LON:AAZ] Anglo Asian Mining PLC share price was -7p at 136.5p
