StockMarketWire.com - Spain-focused miner Atalaya Mining produced 25% more copper in the second quarter and stuck to its full-year output guidance.

Copper production for the three months through June increased to 13,635 tonnes, up from 10,888 tonnes on-year.

Atalaya said it still expected to produce between 55,000 and 58,000 tonnes in 2020.

'Whilst the COVID-19 pandemic impacted production during the beginning of the quarter, the expanded plant after Proyecto Riotinto recommenced its operations on 6 April and has consistently performed beyond expectations,' it said.


At 2:41pm: [LON:ATYM] Atalaya Mining PLC share price was +6.5p at 171.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com