StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian reported a slight fall in first-quarter revenue as growth in North America kept losses from elsewhere in check.
For the three months ended 30 June 2020, revenue fell 1% at constant exchange rates, but 5% at actual exchange rates due to 'the weakness of the Brazilian Real relative to the US dollar,' the company said.
North America, which made up 63% of total revenue saw revenue rose 4% in the quarter, while in Brazil, revenue was up 1%.
In EMEA/Asia Pacific and the UK and Ireland revenue fell 20% and 18% respectively.
'There continues to be a range of outcomes and a level of uncertainty around the extent or re-imposition of lockdowns, government action to support economies and the shape of economic recovery,' the company said,
'We therefore do not intend to provide guidance for the year ending 31 March 2021,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: