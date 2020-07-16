StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa said trading in the first three months of the fiscal year had been slightly ahead of the group's base case scenario as revenue recovered amid easing lockdown measures.
Revenue, which in April was 70% of pre-COVID-19 run rates, recovered in June to 83% of pre-COVID-19 levels, the company said.
The company said it had remained underlying earnings (EBITDA) positive throughout the lockdown period and was underlying EBIT positive in June.
Looking ahead, Biffa said the outlook for the rest of the year was dependent on 'how quickly the remaining restrictions are eased and the pace and shape of the economic recovery.'
At 8:23am: [LON:BIFF] Biffa PLC share price was +2.3p at 197.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
