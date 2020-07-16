StockMarketWire.com - Subprime lender Morses Club has reported a fall in cash collections in the first four months of the financial year but said that it had seen improved collection rates in recent weeks as it continued to reduce the decline in credit issued.
In a trading update, the company said that in home collected credit (HCC), credit issued during the first four months of the financial year was 34% ahead of its Covid-19 plan, corresponding to a year-on-year decline of 46.6%.
It reported an 'improving sales performance' over recent months, with the decline in credit issued having reduced from a 72% fall year-on-year in April 2020, to a 50% decline in May 2020 and a 30% decline in June 2020 and that it was expected to fall further still in July.
Morses Club said cash collections within HCC in the first four months of the financial year to the end of June 2020 declined by 19.8% year-on-year, as improving collection rates in recent weeks had been offset by a smaller loan book.
Its cash collections for the first four months of the year are 21.2% ahead of its Covid-19 expectations, and were running at 91% of normal historic expectations in June, when measured against expected terms.
It has forecast that collection rates within HCC will approach pre-Covid levels by the end of August this year.
Morses Club confirmed that the percentage of collections completed remotely has risen to 80% year-to-date, up from 41% at the end of February 2020.
The company said that lending to new HCC customers via the remote lending process, as announced on 13 July, has 'experienced encouraging uptake' in its first few days.
It warned that a number of headwinds in the HCC sector are expected to continue and that it had 184,000 HCC customers at the end of June 2020, a reduction of 16.4% compared to the end of full-year 2020, and around 18.1% lower than the same period a year earlier.
Chief executive Paul Smith said: 'We are encouraged by the improvement in credit issued and collections in HCC following the relaxation of the government's Covid-19 restrictions over recent weeks and, in a sign of the improving trading environment, we are also pleased to see some customers who requested payment holidays now starting to make repayments once again.'
At 8:30am: [LON:MCL] Morses Club Plc share price was +2.3p at 54.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: