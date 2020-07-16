StockMarketWire.com - Leisure travel company Carnival reported that it had priced its private debt offerings and said it had sold four ships from its Holland America Line.
The company priced its private offerings of $775m 10.5% second-priority senior secured notes and €425m of 10.125% second-priority senior secured notes, both due 2026.
The US dollar notes and the euro notes would pay interest semi-annually beginning on 1 February and will mature on 1 February, 2026.
The offering of the notes was expected to close on July 20, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.
In a separate statement, the company said four ships from the Holland America Line including Amsterdam, Maasdam, Rotterdam and Veendam would be sold to undisclosed buyers.
The ships had been sold in pairs, with the S-Class Maasdam and Veendam transferring to one company in August 2020, while the R-Class Amsterdam and Rotterdam would move to another company in Autumn of 2020.
Holland America Line would cancel cruises for the four ships' deployments, and some select itineraries would be assumed by other ships in the fleet.
The 2021 Grand World Voyage aboard Amsterdam would be postponed until 2022 and the Grand Africa Voyage, departing October 10, 2021, aboard Rotterdam, would both now sail aboard Zaandam, the company said.
At 8:45am: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +29.25p at 1084.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
