StockMarketWire.com - Video game developer Team17 announced it has signed a publishing agreement with Tencent Games' NExT Studios for its adventure game 'Crown Trick'.
Team17 said its new partnership with NExT Studios will see it provide NExT Studios with support to maximise the game's global appeal outside mainland China.
The game is due to launch on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year.
Chief executive Debbie Bestwick said: 'We are delighted to be building on our successful track record of attracting Chinese game developers to our games label and in Tencent Games' NExT, we have another high quality partner.'
She added: 'Our team is very excited to be working on Crown Trick and we look forward to helping to fully leverage our commercial and games developer expertise and continuing to grow the reputation of our games label in Asia.'
At 9:42am: (LON:TM17) Team17 Group PLC share price was +26p at 590p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
