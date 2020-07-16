StockMarketWire.com - Deltic Energy said it had 'unequivocally rejected' an all-share takeover approach from Reabold on 14 July 2020.
'The proposed offer does not place an appropriate value on Deltic Energy, given that it places no value at all on its significant non-cash assets, not least its share of two potential high impact exploration wells with their partner Shell and does not even reflect the existing cash balance of Deltic Energy,' the company said as it outlined reasons for rejecting the offer.
The company also said there did not appear to be a strong rationale, commercial logic or sufficient operational synergies that would justify a combination of the two businesses.
Under market rules, Reabold was required to announce either a firm intention to make an offer for Deltic Energy or walk away by 5:00pm on 12 August 2020.
At 10:03am: [LON:DELT] share price was +0.05p at 0.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
