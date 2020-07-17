StockMarketWire.com - Fund manager Ninety One said its assets under management had risen 14% in the first quarter, as global equity markets staged a comeback from heavy pandemic-related falls in March.
Funds under management for the three months through June increased to £118.0bn, up from £103.4bn at the end of March.
Ninety One was recently spun out of South African investment bank Investec.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: