Fund manager Ninety One said its assets under management had risen 14% in the first quarter, as global equity markets staged a comeback from heavy pandemic-related falls in March.

Funds under management for the three months through June increased to £118.0bn, up from £103.4bn at the end of March.

Ninety One was recently spun out of South African investment bank Investec.




