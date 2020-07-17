StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Personal Assets Trust posted a positive annual performance that easily beat its benchmark, while maintaining its dividend guidance.

The company's net asset value per share for the year through April rose 5.3%, compared to a 19.8% fall in the FTSE All-Share Index.

A first interim dividend of £1.40 per share would be paid on Friday, with another three to follow, also at £1.40, 'barring unforeseen circumstances'.




