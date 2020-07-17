StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Adamas Finance Asia detailed plans to raise £3.13m through a discount equity raise.
The issue price of 25p a share, represented a discount of 13.8%.
The company said it would issue one open offer warrant with each share with an exercise price of 40.0p and an exercise period of 3 years from and including the date of issue.
The company also said it would sought shareholder approval to change its name to Jade Road Investments Limited.
'The company's portfolio has undergone a transformation over the last few years and is seeking to establish an identity which more fully represents its pan-Asian small and medium-sized enterprise focus,' teh company said.
'Furthermore, the Board feels that this is an appropriate time for the company's name to reflect its Asian heritage while also acknowledging the wider investment scope which was adopted for its portfolio construction since May 2017,' it added.
At 9:29am: [LON:ADAM] Adamas Finance Asia Ltd share price was 0p at 29p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
