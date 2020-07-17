StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor Caledonian Trust said completion of a planned sale of the St Margaret's House property in Edinburgh to Drum Property had been delayed until the first quarter of 2022, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Variations to the sale agreement for the property, at 151 London Road, included extending the period for Drum to obtain detailed planning permission to 30 September 2020.

A period had also been extended for Drum to obtain a pre-let agreement for student accommodation to be built on part of the property to 30 June 2021.


