StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investor Caledonian Trust said completion of a planned sale of the St Margaret's House property in Edinburgh to Drum Property had been delayed until the first quarter of 2022, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Variations to the sale agreement for the property, at 151 London Road, included extending the period for Drum to obtain detailed planning permission to 30 September 2020.
A period had also been extended for Drum to obtain a pre-let agreement for student accommodation to be built on part of the property to 30 June 2021.
At 1:17pm: [LON:CNN] Caledonian Trust PLC share price was 0p at 132.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
