StockMarketWire.com - Gem miner Petra Diamonds said it had agreed to sell its exploration assets in Botswana to Botswana Diamonds for $300m, plus royalties.
The sale was agreed via Petra Diamonds' holding in Sekaka Diamonds Exploration.
The royalty was 5% on future diamond revenues, should any of the prospects within the exploration licences be brought into production.
The sale was subject to a number of regulatory approvals, including ministerial consent in Botswana, approval from Petra's lenders and noteholders and, to the extent required, approval from the Botswana Competition Commission.
'This disposal forms part of our strategy to focus on driving efficiencies from our high quality producing mines, but allows us to maintain upside to potential future commercial production from the Botswana assets, particularly from the KX36 deposit,' chief executive Richard Duffy said.
