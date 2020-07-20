StockMarketWire.com - Specialty leather manufacturer Pittards said it had tapped government financing support, while warning it would post a 'significant' first-half loss.
Pittards said it had secured and drawn down a UK government-backed coronavirus scheme loan of £1m through Lloyds Bank, with repayments over six years to 2026.
The company said it had also agreed a re-mortgage of our Yeovil site, also through Lloyds, extending existing funding of £1.75m for five years, through to 2025.
Pittards reiterated that the pandemic had sapped demand in the first half, with sales running at 45% of the previous year's levels.
'As a consequence, the interim results will show a significant loss,' it said.
Still, the company said it had managed the impact on cash through strict cost control measures. It had also received support from the UK government's furlough scheme.
'June trading has shown signs of recovery, with positive cashflow, and this trend is continuing into July,' Pittards said.
'Efforts continue to recalibrate our cost base at this new low sales level, anticipating a slow recovery and the ending of the furlough scheme.'
'The board believes the group has adequate resources to manage the likely duration of the Covid-19 crisis at these reduced sales levels.'
'Encouragingly, there are some early signs of an increase in activity in some of the group's markets and the board believes the strategy to diversify the customer base remains valid.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
