StockMarketWire.com - Brake bad supplier Surface Transforms said it would report a 55% jump in first-half sales despite the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the company and its customers.
Revenue for the six months through June rose to £902k, up from £581k on-year.
'This sales performance is most encouraging against the background of the most difficult economic conditions in recent memory,' chairman David Bundred said.
'The combination of this performance and our most recent customer discussions enables the company to reiterate the key outlook statements made in the 22 June 2020 announcement.'
Bendred said Surface Transforms remained on track to reach positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2021 and to report a pre-tax profit in 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
