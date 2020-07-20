StockMarketWire.com - Bezant, the copper-gold exploration and development company, moved closer to wrapping up the acquisition of Virgo Resources and its Hope copper-gold projection in Namibia after completing due diligence on the project.
The parties were now proceeding to the administrative process of completing the acquisition.
'Execution at completion of the agreed form completion documentation by Virgo's shareholders will affect the transfer of their Virgo shares, Virgo unlisted options and Virgo deferred consideration performance shares to the Bezant group,' the company said.
At 8:43am: [LON:BZT] Bezant Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
