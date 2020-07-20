StockMarketWire.com - Clean Invest Africa said it was 'confident' CASA and CoalTech can turn some of the existing opportunities into commercial contracts and expand further in South Africa and globally.
The Coaltech test production programme on the various ongoing client development opportunities had slowed to a very much reduced pace due largely to Covid-19. Between June and so far in July only one customer received a sample of pellets due to the various limitations still in force then.
'Whilst the past few months have been extremely challenging Coaltech is looking forward to the next period with significant optimism due to the substantial and strong pipeline and in addition a developing opportunity to expand beyond coal,' the company said.
The company also said it had requested a further two months to publish its annual results year ended 31 December 2019, citing logistical issues arising from Covid-19 restrictions.
The company intended to publish the results by 30 September 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: