StockMarketWire.com - Palm oil producer M. P. Evans said it had agreed to sell 70 hectares of land in Malaysia to Bertam Properties for $23.5m.
Proceeds would support investment in the company's Indonesian oil-palm projects.
M. P. Evans the land was sold in line with a valuation published in its 2019 annual report.
Bertam Properties was a Malaysian property-development company in which M. P. Evens had a 40% shareholding.
At 9:42am: [LON:MPE] M.P. Evans Group PLC share price was -7.5p at 527.5p
