StockMarketWire.com - Materials group Haydale said it had signed an exclusive distributor agreement with US-based Zirconia.
The agreement, for a period of 30 months, would allow Haydale full distribution rights of Zirconia's patented ceramic surface treatment technology, CeramycShield, into the UK water infrastructure marketplace, with a view to address previously unsolvable water infrastructure problems in the UK.
Under the agreement, Haydale and Zirconia would also work to develop jointly owned intellectual property for products applicable across multiple global infrastructure markets.
At 9:45am: [LON:HAYD] Haydale Graphene Industries Plc share price was +0.6p at 4.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
